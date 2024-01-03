Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88. 80,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

