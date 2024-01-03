CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 16.2% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $43.33 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00018511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,801.03 or 0.99969975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011704 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010604 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00197195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06000478 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $2,502,224.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

