CEEK VR Hits Market Capitalization of $43.96 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $43.96 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06000478 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $2,502,224.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

