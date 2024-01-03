Celer Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $160.00 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $160.00 million and $21.90 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

