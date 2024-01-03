Celestia 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $317.97 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Celestia has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $317.97 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $12.46 or 0.00029079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celestia has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celestia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,014,027,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,070,925 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,013,808,219.178033 with 154,851,746.928033 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 13.04063206 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $234,442,292.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celestia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.