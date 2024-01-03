Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 6.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after buying an additional 242,872 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,157,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. CIBC upped their target price on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

NYSE:CLS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,080. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. Celestica has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $30.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

