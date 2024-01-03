CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 44,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 81,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

CEMATRIX Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$37.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. CEMATRIX had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of C$20.38 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.015873 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.