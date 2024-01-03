Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.71

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.71 and last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 153047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet are scheduled to split on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

