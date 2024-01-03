Chariot (LON:CHAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.10

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.89 ($0.13), with a volume of 3017672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.12).

Chariot Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.23. The company has a market capitalization of £105.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Chariot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chariot news, insider Julian Maurice- Williams purchased 101,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,111.20 ($12,875.59). In related news, insider Julian Maurice- Williams acquired 101,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,111.20 ($12,875.59). Also, insider George F. Canjar bought 190,000 shares of Chariot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,194.58). 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.