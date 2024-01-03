Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 78.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 29.6% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 383,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,255,000 after acquiring an additional 87,454 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.58. 503,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,186. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

