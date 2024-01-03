Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 17,740,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,286,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at $15,683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Chegg has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

