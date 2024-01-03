China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.30

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

China Coal Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

