Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Trading Down 1.7%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 376,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.