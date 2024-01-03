Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,625,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,646. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

