CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 14.3%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 296,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 349,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and the Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

