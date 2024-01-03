Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Up 15.1% in December

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVLY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $33,285.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,822.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CVLY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. 38,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $239.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

