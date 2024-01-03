Coho Partners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,530 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,210. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
