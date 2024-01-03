Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $5.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.51. 3,927,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769,262. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.82. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

