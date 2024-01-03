Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,710. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,384,000 after buying an additional 203,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $6.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.00. 349,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.72 and its 200 day moving average is $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $111.28 and a 1 year high of $211.60.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

