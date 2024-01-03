Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Update

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 924,600 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 823,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 215,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,055. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.81 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.47 million. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the sale, the executive now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,610.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $729,164.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,621,578.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,785,000 after buying an additional 588,533 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth $29,077,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,107,000 after buying an additional 478,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $24,386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 119.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,958,000 after buying an additional 319,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

