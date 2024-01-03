Comparing Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ooma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -970.00% N/A -192.05% Ooma 0.78% 1.88% 0.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Ooma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $7.17 million 18.73 -$51.53 million ($0.64) -1.31 Ooma $216.16 million 1.25 -$3.65 million $0.07 150.00

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ooma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for D-Wave Quantum and Ooma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ooma 0 0 3 0 3.00

D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.19%. Ooma has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Ooma.

Summary

Ooma beats D-Wave Quantum on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; and Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; and Ooma Telo LTE, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma LTE Adapter and battery back-up. Further, it provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; Talkatone mobile app; and OnSIP, an UCaaS solutions. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

