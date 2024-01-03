Compound (COMP) Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Compound has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $53.89 or 0.00124732 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $434.44 million and $84.28 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00038877 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00023206 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004333 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002379 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,062,287 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,061,997.01263124 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 59.78857649 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 441 active market(s) with $52,403,833.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

