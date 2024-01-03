ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $139.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,266. The company has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

