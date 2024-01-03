Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Costamare Stock Up 2.0 %

CMRE traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 733,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,524. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41. Costamare has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $400.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.15 million. Costamare had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMRE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1,877.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 157.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the second quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 66.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

