CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Reduced by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,292 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 2.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH's holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after buying an additional 290,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,002,000 after buying an additional 1,085,038 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,913,000 after buying an additional 770,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.68. 609,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,866. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

