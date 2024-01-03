Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Insider Tae Jung Kim Sells 5,350 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tae Jung Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupang alerts:

On Monday, December 4th, Tae Jung Kim sold 940 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $14,570.00.

Coupang Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. 5,876,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,062. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPNG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.