Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,464,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,139,000 after acquiring an additional 227,983 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 95,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 366,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. 9,371,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,873,982. The company has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

