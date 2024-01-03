Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,945. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.87. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

