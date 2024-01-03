Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

CIK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 94,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,839. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

