Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance
CIK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 94,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,839. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.19.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
