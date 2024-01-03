CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 144,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,471.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $205.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $115.90 and a one year high of $211.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.68.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. Research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

