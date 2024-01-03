CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 984,700 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $10,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 139,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,947,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,249,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 116,419 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CTS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.10. 307,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,554. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. CTS has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.23.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. Stephens lowered their target price on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

