Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Update

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 9,270.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 2.2 %

CUE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 286,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $122.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.12. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 99.14% and a negative net margin of 1,358.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

