Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Up 9.6% in December

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 114,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M28 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 33.9% during the second quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 1,517,858 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Curis by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,835 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 3,036.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 814,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Curis by 465.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 446,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 367,559 shares in the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curis in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Curis Trading Up 16.2 %

CRIS traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. 99,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,829. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. Curis has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.93.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 135.38% and a negative net margin of 460.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Featured Stories

