Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Short Interest Down 13.5% in December

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cutera by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cutera by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUTR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Cutera Price Performance

Shares of CUTR stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. 1,133,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,985. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.67. Cutera has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

