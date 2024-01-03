CV SHOTS Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.57 (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $4.57 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.0004692 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

