CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Short Interest Update

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.96.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.38. The stock had a trading volume of 714,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average of $172.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.84 and a beta of 1.10. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $222.51.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.