Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 607,400 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Danaos by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Danaos in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Danaos by 70.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAC stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. 138,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. Danaos has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $76.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($0.37). Danaos had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 59.29%. The company had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

