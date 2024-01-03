Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 607,400 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Danaos
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Danaos Stock Performance
DAC stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. 138,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. Danaos has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $76.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.78.
Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($0.37). Danaos had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 59.29%. The company had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaos Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.
About Danaos
Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Danaos
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.