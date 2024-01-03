Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Short Interest Update

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Denny’s Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 436,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,527. The firm has a market cap of $552.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $1,060,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 92,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

