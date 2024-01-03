Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Increased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,126 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,915,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

