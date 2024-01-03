DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,300 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 339,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DHI Group by 254.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 431,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,168,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 108.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 342,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 295,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DHI Group by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 284,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $119.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.08.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 2.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

