Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,292,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,953,000 after purchasing an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,885 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,916 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,981,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,642,000 after purchasing an additional 518,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. 336,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,871. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

