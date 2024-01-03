Dollarama Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
Dollarama Price Performance
Shares of DOL opened at C$95.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$74.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.12.
Insider Activity at Dollarama
In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total transaction of C$488,377.66. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Dollarama
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dollarama
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Traders are suddenly stampeding these Buffett stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- These pet stocks can rebound in 2024
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- AT&T could be the best placeholder stock before rate cuts come
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.