Dollarama Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of DOL opened at C$95.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$74.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.12.

In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total transaction of C$488,377.66. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$101.91.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

