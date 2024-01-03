Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Dominari Price Performance
Dominari stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. Dominari has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.45.
Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominari in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominari in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
About Dominari
Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
