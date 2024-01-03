Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dominari Price Performance

Dominari stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. Dominari has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dominari news, CEO Anthony Hayes acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,804 shares in the company, valued at $197,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 95,804 shares of company stock valued at $201,824. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dominari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominari in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominari in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

