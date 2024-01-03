Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Update

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 658,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 3.1 %

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $12.68 on Wednesday, hitting $400.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,478. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $415.81.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after buying an additional 466,069 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,867,000 after buying an additional 386,419 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after acquiring an additional 263,944 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.14.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

