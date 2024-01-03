Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 658,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 3.1 %

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $12.68 on Wednesday, hitting $400.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,478. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $415.81.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after buying an additional 466,069 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,867,000 after buying an additional 386,419 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after acquiring an additional 263,944 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.14.

View Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.