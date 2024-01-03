Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $66,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domo by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

DOMO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 564,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,664. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $348.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.47. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

