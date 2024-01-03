Dr. Martens plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.56 (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 86.38 ($1.10) on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of GBX 79.10 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 216.20 ($2.75). The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £830.25 million, a PE ratio of 883.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.05.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.