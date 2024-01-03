Dr. Martens plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.56 (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 86.38 ($1.10) on Wednesday. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of GBX 79.10 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 216.20 ($2.75). The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £830.25 million, a PE ratio of 883.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.05.
