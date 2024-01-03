Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Trading Up 0.4%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €52.30 ($57.47) and last traded at €52.00 ($57.14). 12,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.80 ($56.92).

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.14. The stock has a market cap of $447.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.12.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

