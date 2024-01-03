Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 8,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total value of $1,713,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,973,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $1,703,440.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total transaction of $571,355.46.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,469 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $517,946.82.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $8.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.26. 685,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,582. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.86 and a 200-day moving average of $169.97. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $245.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,209 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Duolingo by 147.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,938 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $48,552,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

