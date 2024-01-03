Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $2,142,500.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $15,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $2,128,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total value of $1,465,700.00.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $8.09 on Wednesday, hitting $206.26. 685,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,582. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $245.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.97.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

