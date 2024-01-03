DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.